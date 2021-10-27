The Way We Were (Oct. 27)
Oct. 30, 1996
25 Years Ago
Minor injuries only in truck crash: It took nearly four hours for emergency crews to free a man after the tractor-trailer he was driving flipped over on Hwy 301 about 14 kilometres north of Campbell’s Bay Monday morning.
The Rouyn-Noranda man was traveling south on Hwy. 301 at about 9:30 a.m. when it appears a tire blew on the tractor trailer which was carrying a load of particle board.
The Campbell’s Bay Fire Department used the Jaws of Life to free the man who was trapped for four hours. He suffered only minor injuries.
Shawville Juniors get by Royals again: The Shawville Junior B Pontiacs again just squeezed by the visiting Goulbourn Royals for a win in last Sunday afternoon’s home game.
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca