The Way We Were (Oct. 27)

Oct. 30, 1996

25 Years Ago

Minor injuries only in truck crash: It took nearly four hours for emergency crews to free a man after the tractor-trailer he was driving flipped over on Hwy 301 about 14 kilometres north of Campbell’s Bay Monday morning.

The Rouyn-Noranda man was traveling south on Hwy. 301 at about 9:30 a.m. when it appears a tire blew on the tractor trailer which was carrying a load of particle board.

The Campbell’s Bay Fire Department used the Jaws of Life to free the man who was trapped for four hours. He suffered only minor injuries.

Shawville Juniors get by Royals again: The Shawville Junior B Pontiacs again just squeezed by the visiting Goulbourn Royals for a win in last Sunday afternoon’s home game.