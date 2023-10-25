The Way We Were – October 25, 2023

25 Years Ago - Oct. 21, 1998

Young farmers club recognizes its best at annual banquet: Learn to do by doing is the 4-H motto of the Shawville Young Farmers. This year, the members took the motto to heart, organizing a successful calf rally, acquiring sponsorship and continuing to win awards at various shows.

“The kids did a lot on their own,” said Scott Judd, who is leading the group for the first time with his wife, Jenn. “All Jenn and I do is help and give guidance.

The Shawville Young Farmers recognized their best during its annual banquet Saturday night.

Three members, Laura Crawford, Ken Drummond and Edward Rusenstrom were picked for the very prestigious Hayes Classic in Toronto next month. Only eight spots are reserved for 4-H members from West Quebec. It is a coup for the Shawville club to capture three of those spots.

Krista Brown, Shannon Grant and Sara Knox will go to the Knobhill show for beef. Steve Rusenstrom and Jeff Hannaberry also qualified for the show but are not attending.

Ministers open youth employment centre: The Pontiac Youth Employment Marketplace (Carrefour Jeunesse) in Campbell’s Bay was officially opened Monday.

On hand for the inaugural ribbon-cutting ceremony were Louis Harel, Quebec’s Minister of Employment and Solidarity, Sylvain Simard, Minister of International Relations responsible for the Outaouais and MNA Robert Middlemiss.

About 70 people, including print and broadcast media, crowded the center in the former McCann building on Leslie Street to listen to several speakers, including Harel, Simard and Middlemiss, offer moral support and encouragement to the service and the young people it serves.

50 Years Ago - Oct. 31, 1973

Liberal landslide: Larivière by large margin: The whole story is in the figures which, though they are neither official nor final, are probably accurate.

Jean-Guy Larivière, Liberal candidate and MNA in the previous government won 10,250 votes to assure him a strong mandate. He led in every Pontiac county poll except Thornby which went to the Union National.

Anti-pollution device viewed by Goldbloom: Minister for the Environment Victor Goldbloom visited the Pontiac division mill of Consolidated-Bathurst last Friday to inspect the mill’s new Bauer sawdust digester unit. Installed at a cost of $2.8 million, the digester started up earlier this summer and utilizes wood waste (sawdust, pin chips and similar fines or splinters) in which could not previously be used in producing pulp.

The year-long installation project was approved early in 1972 by Dr. Goldbloom’s department for its favourable environmental impact in terms of reduced solid waste disposal, improved fibre utilization and smoke abatement.

75 Years Ago - Nov. 11, 1948

Local News: Every year the United Church holds an Armistice and memorial service on the Sunday nearest Armistice Day to pay tribute to the boys of the community who fell in the first and second Great Wars. In the first war, the community lost 15 young men and in the second Great War the community lost as many more, these latter losses were nine members of the congregation and are commemorated in a suitable brass tablet on the communion table of the church. On the church’s honour roll there are also inscribed the names of 125 who enlisted in the service of their country in the army, navy, air force and the women’s divisions.

Mr. Philip Jenner, president of Philip Jenner Films Inc. and president of Aylmer Rotary Club was the guest speaker at Shawville Rotary Club on Monday evening at Pine Lodge. Mr. Jenner explained many of the features of film production and particularly his own branch which specializes in “animation”. He illustrated his talk with his own films which the audience found extremely interesting.

100 Years Ago - Nov. 1, 1923

Local News: Dr. N.M. Grace of Arnprior, 30 years of age, died at the Victoria Hospital, Renfrew, from pneumonia after an illness of only two weeks. He served in France with the Imperial Medical Corps and was so severely gassed that he never fully recovered from the effects. The late physician was a prominent figure in athletic circles and his death is being much regretted by the sporting fraternity of Arnprior.

Mr. Jas. C. Glenn of Bristol who has been laid up for several weeks as the result of injuries sustained through a fall from a silo, was in town on Saturday and reports that he is fairly well again.

Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Davis who recently disposed of their farm at Clarendon Front, left on Friday for Picton, Ont. where they expect to remain for a few weeks. The farm has been purchased by Mr. Mervin Thompson.

Fire destroyed the outbuildings and season’s crop of Louis Derouin of Calumet Island on Saturday morning. Five horses, a number of sheep and fowl perished in the fire which was so far advanced when first seen that it could not be checked. Loss $4,500; insurance, $2,700.

The dry spell which had been holding up fall plowing considerably was broken on Wednesday and Thursday last by copious rainfall.

Bad weather may have interfered with the attendance at the presentation of the drama “Hopkins’ Hired Man”, at the town hall in Campbell’s Bay last Wednesday evening. At all events, a rather slim house greeted the performance which, in view of expectations, was rather disappointing to the Rebekahs.

The chicken supper and social evening at Bristol Memorial Church Wednesday evening came off most successfully despite the unfavourable weather. There was a good attendance and a bountiful supper served to all. The program too, was bright and pleasing and altogether a very enjoyable evening was spent. The number of Shawvilleites who attended speak highly of the way the event passed off.

The results of the barn planning contest have just been announced. The conditions of the contest were that each student design and draw the complete plan of a small combination barn suitable for a quarter section farm in a mixed farming community. This necessitates the student making a plan, side elevation and end elevation of the barn and silo and also showing in detail the construction of the doors, windows and ventilation system. Spence Morrison, the winner, who is formerly of Bristol, has also a number of other prizes to his credit.

125 Years Ago - Nov. 3, 1898

Local News: The revival meetings are still being carried on at North Clarendon by Rev. Mr. Knox, assisted by Rev. Mr. Whiteside and are accomplishing much good.

Mr. A.J. Jackson has just completed the painting of the new exhibition hall and the job adds very much to the appearance of the building.

A largely attended public meeting in the interest of education was held in Hodgins Hall on Monday evening of this week. The object of the meeting was to evoke among the parents of children a deeper and more lively interest in the subject of elementary education, with a view to raising the standard of our elementary schools by rendering is possible to procure more efficient teachers for these schools as well as providing for improvements in the school buildings, their equipment and environment.