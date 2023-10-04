The Way We Were – October 4, 2023

25 Years Ago - Sept. 30, 1998

Grand opening for Litchfield mill: The saws have been running at the new Produits Forestier Coulonge lumber mill in Litchfield for more than three months now, but was only officially opened Friday.

The invitation-only crowd of 50-plus included mayors Michael McCrank of Litchfield, Hector Soucie of Fort Coulonge, and Robert Ladouceur of Mansfield. Ladouceur was attending in his role as county warden. MNA Robert Middlemiss was also present.

The mill also had an open house on Saturday with 100-plus attending a demonstration of the state-of-the-art sawing equipment.

Gustave Brunet, president of the parent company, Sylvio Brunet et Fils Ltée of Fasset. Que. opened Friday’s ceremony by saying he was “very proud” to have everyone attend. Brunet told the visitors the idea for the new mill “began as a dream, more or less in the spring of ‘97.”

The mill employs about 90 people at the mill site and more than 100 in the bush and log delivery sectors.

Cyclists encouraged to use trail: About 60 people attended an information session about the Cycloparc PPJ Cyclopark trail at the Recreation Association Hall in Campbell’s Bay Monday.

The 72 kilometer trail running from Wyman to Waltham is one year away from completion. So far, 49 kilometers from Wyman to just east of Fort Coulonge have been packed with stone dust to provide a solid, flat surface for walking, running or cycling.

Trail committee president Michael McCrank told the audience the trail creates economic potential for the county. The information session also introduced people to the trail’s internet site which took nine months to develop.

50 Years Ago - Oct. 10, 1973

Cooperation spells rescue at Black River: A man from Gatineau on a hunting trip far up the Black River became gravely ill and unable to be brought out by truck. His son came to the Pembroke Electric Light Camp to seek aid.

Gordon Pophey, superintendent, immediately radiophoned the Waltham Power Plant and in turn Courtenay Robinson contacted the Petawawa Military Station who sent an emergency helicopter with a doctor to the Pembroke Electric Light Camp. It being night time, the helicopter had to be directed by the radio telephone between Black River, Waltham and Petawawa. This took several calls and then with the aid of headlights from trucks, was able to land safely.

The sick man was brought to the Pembroke Electric Light Camp in one of their heavy trucks by Eli Rochon, an employee. He was then transported to the Pembroke General Hospital by helicopter.

This is just one instance of the benefits derived from our modern means of communication.

Only one nomination thus far: Wallace McDonald, Returning Officer for the Provincial Electoral District of Pontiac-Temiscamingue, has announced to THE EQUITY that a nomination has been received for a candidate in the Oct. 29 general election.

This is the first and only nomination received to date, Emmanuel Petrin, 51, of St. Bruno de Guigues has been nominated as the official candidate for the Parti Creditiste. Mr. Petrin is a farmer and was the official candidate for the Social Credit party in the last federal election.

Although the Premier of Quebec, Mr. Bourassa, has officially designated Jean-Guy Larivière as the candidate of the Liberal Party in this riding, Mr. McDonald has not yet received nomination papers for Larivière. The two other official parties, Union Nationale and Parti Quebecois have not yet been heard from.

75 Years Ago - Oct. 21, 1948

Local News: Townsmen bag two moose near Parent: Messrs. Pedan Wilson and K.W. “Buzzy” Hodgins arrived home from Parent, Que. on Tuesday night of last week with two moose which they bagged the previous day. The largest moose dropped with one shot by Pedan, measured 54 inches from tip to tip and was about 11 years old; the other one was a spike horn, dropped by “Buzzy” and about 2 1/2 years old.

The “Teen-Timers” of Shawville held their opening party for the season on Oct. 7 at the Blue Moon with a better than average attendance. The music for the party was provided by a nickelodeon but we hope at our next party, there will be a small orchestra.

Mr. John Ross returned last week from the Kippewa district where he had been engaged for the summer months as one of the fire rangers of the district.

Hector E. Belec was elected to the presidency of the Pontiac Progressive Conservative Association held at Fort Coulonge last week. It was one of the largest conventions held by the Pontiac Progressive Conservatives for some years and the party pledged full support to National Progressive Conservative Leader George Drew in the next federal election.

100 Years Ago - Oct. 11, 1923

Local News: Good congregations attended the Thanksgiving services at St. Paul’s church on Sunday for which the edifice was appropriately decorated by the ladies of the congregation.

The presentation of the drama “Tomkins’ Hired Man” was favoured with a large audience at the exhibition hall on Friday evening last, although the weather was rather chilly and disagreeable. The ladies of Rebekah Lodge, under whose auspices the drama was given, deserve much praise for the time and attention devoted to its preparation and for the efficient way in which the cast was represented. The scene of all three acts was the kitchen in the Tompkins’ house. Between the acts, selections were rendered by the local orchestra, composed of four pieces with piano accompaniment; also Scotch songs from Mr. John Grant, impersonating Harry Lauder, the whole forming a highly entertaining program.

125 Years Ago - Oct. 6, 1898

Local News: The holiness camp meeting which is going on in Dagg’s grove here this week began on Sunday morning with a large attendance. A large staff of evangelistic workers were present, including Mr. Waddell who it will be remembered, was here some years ago with Rev. R.C. Horner.

Mr. James Hodgins of Shawville attended the Chapeau fair on Wednesday last. Mr. Hodgins is of the opinion that our farmers in the western end of the county, judging from what he saw at the exhibition, devote rather much attention to horseflesh, to the neglect of cattle and other classes of stock.

A short session of the Magistrates’ Court was held here on Saturday when judgment was rendered in the case of Blair vs. the corporation of Mansfield for damages on account of injuries received while descending Dempsey’s Hill with a loaded sleigh. Partial damages and a fine were imposed against the defendants.

Inspector Gilman has shown us a letter from Mr. George W. Parmalee, Secretary of the Protestant Comm. of the Department of Public Instruction for this province, in which he states that an effort will be made to stimulate people’s interest in educational matters by means of a series of public meetings which will be held in this and other districts of the province.

Mr. Parmalee expects to reach Pontiac about the end of the present month when it is hoped some action will be taken to carry out his wishes. It is felt that people are altogether too indifferent to the very important question of education and that something should be done to awake a more lively interest in it.

