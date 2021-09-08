The way we were (Sept. 8)

Sept. 11, 1996
25 Years Ago
Radioactive isotope plan to be explained at MRC: Officials from Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd will be at the next MRC meeting to explain the company’s planned expansion with regard to the manufacture of radioactive isotopes.
AECL spokesman Dave Lisle explains that radioactive isotopes are used in medicine to treat illnesses such as cancer or for diagnosis.
