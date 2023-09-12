The Way We Were – September 13, 2023

25 Years Ago - Sept. 9, 1998

Fair outdoes itself year after year: Saturday was the best day ever in the history of the Shawville Fair. But that record only lasted one day, Sunday’s attendance surpassed even that.

“We were really happy Saturday night and we were just ecstatic Sunday night,” says Pontiac Agricultural Society president Mavis Hanna.

Attendance for the five-day exhibition is estimated at between 36,000 and 37,000. Attendance wasn’t the only thing up this year. The number of exhibitors were up in nearly all classes, from livestock to handicrafts. This year there were 49 entries in the demolition derby compared to 11 last year.

Hanna says the peak of the fair was Sunday afternoon when about 13,000 people were on the grounds. Both shows for the RCMP musical ride were packed.

Bishop Brendan O’Brien blesses Waltham’s stained glass windows: Backlit by the sun, the 12 new stained glass windows of the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Roman Catholic Parish Church in Waltham were blessed Sunday.

Bishop Brendan O’Brien, of the Pembroke Diocese presided over a mass of thanksgiving for the blessing of the windows and to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the church.

“We’re very proud of our little church,” says Rev. A.T. Harrington, who is serving his 14th year with the parish, “the windows are beautiful and all the colours blend in beautifully.

The original church, a quaint grey stucco and stone building built between 1910 and 1912 was condemned by provincial building inspectors in 1972. A modern red brick building was erected in 1973 under the director of Msgr. D.J. Harrington. Among the historical artifacts on display from the old building were the church bell and chalice.

50 Years Ago - Sept. 19, 1973

Ed and Ellen break all-time valley record at Shawville steer auction: History was made Friday night at Shawville’s 117th annual Agricultural Fair when Ken Eckford, Auctioneer par excellence, sold the Grand Champion Steer for $1.74 per pound.

The animal, judged best during the afternoon annual region No. 8 steer feeding club competition was the property of Charlie McGuire, a fine young competitor from Chapeau. It weighed 949 and the purchaser was Shawville’s Motel operators, Ed and Ellen Connoly of the Ed and Ellen Motel and Restaurant on Highway 8.

It was a first for Shawville, a first for the Ottawa Valley and as the auctioneer reminded us, it was also a high price for anywhere around, even Ottawa whose prize steer came nowhere near that price.

Mr. Eckford was back with the gavel in his hand after an enforced rest on account of heart trouble and was only permitted by his doctor to conduct the auction of the champions. After turning over the gavel to his friend and colleague, Revel Stewart, Ken still hung in there assisting during several more sales.

Maurice Morin wins all races: Maurice Morin of Campbell’s Bay won all four races he was entered in, thus leaving him the undisputed leader of the “B” Class drivers as Allumette Speedway held their last program of stock car races for the season this past weekend.

Theo Morin (Maurice’s father) and Franice McGuire staged an impromptu race after the regular races to the delight of all racing fans and Theo emerged the victor.

75 Years Ago - Sept. 30, 1948

Local News: “Bigger and better than ever” was the favoured expression or consensus of those who visited the 92nd annual exhibition commonly known as Shawville Fair on Thursday, Friday and Saturday of last week. This year, more than ever before, the grounds looked as though they were too small to handle the large crowd that fled through the gates on Friday and Saturday and found space for their cars and trucks, many of the patrons of the fair being content to leave their vehicle on the streets outside of the grounds.

There was an increased number of heavy horses and these were thought to be the best in the Ottawa Valley. The driving of the six-horse team was a feature of both the day and night shows on both Friday and Saturday and this was accomplished by Messrs. Warren Campbell of Wyman and Claude Young of Bristol. These horses were outstanding in this feat and included figure eight’s done at the gallop and trot at the spoken command of Mr. Campbell.

On both days there was stunt flying by Russ Bradley of the Carp Flying School and the different spins and flips were explained over the public address system in front of the grandstand and provided by CRFA, Ottawa.

Both day’s programs included horse race events on the main track.

The first Youth for Christ rally to be held in Shawville or district proved a grand success. Held in the Holiness Movement Church on Monday night and sponsored by the ministers and people of each representative church in the district, well over 200 people were in attendance.

Ad: Shawville Theatre Programs: Friday and Saturday - “When the Daltons Rode” with Randolph Scott and Kay Francis. Monday and Tuesday - “Arabian Nights” with Maria Montez, Jon Hall and Sabu. All showings start at 8:30 p.m. Comfortable seats, good sound and projection.

100 Years Ago - Sept. 20, 1923

Local News: We are informed that the J.R. Booth Ltd. lumber firm of Fort Coulonge, have inaugurated the system for cutting by the piece in their logging camps owing to the preference given this system by the men over monthly wages. The concern expects to get more production this way.

The Advance reports that the third annual fair of Campbell’s Bay which was held on Tuesday and Wednesday last was a decided success. The number of entries was large and an improvement shown in the character of the exhibits. Owing to threatening weather, the attendance on Tuesday was small but with favourable weather on Wednesday, there was a good turn out to witness the races and other attractions.

The Prince of Wales arrived in Canada last week to spend a month, it is said, at his ranch in Alberta.

For this visit to the Dominion he assumed the name Lord Renfrew and has given out that he wants no “fuss and feathers” in connection with his presence here this time.

Last Thursday night’s frost hit the corn crop pretty severely in some localities.

Some time after midnight, some young people returning from a party at Mr. Herb Hodgins’ noticed a very red glare to the southward, which they figured out to be some building down about the front of the township. The reflection was so bright that the fire looked to be no more than 4 or 5 miles distant. Through the day, however, it was ascertained the reflection came from a fire in Almonte, the burning of the big Yorkshire Wool Stock Mills involving a loss of two hundred thousand dollars.

125 Years Ago - Sept. 15, 1898

Local News: Contractor Bourgeau, contractor for the new lighthouse on the island in Lake Deschenes, while excavating, unearthed the skeletons of what are supposed to have been Indians, as several knives and tomahawks were also found in the same place.

Mr. Patrick Clarke, one of the most prominent citizens of Quyon, and probably its most successful merchant, has retired from business and sold his stock to Mr. Michael Joyce, who was in his employ for several years.

Mr. John J. Brownlee of Radford, in March last, lost a pocket book containing $167 in bank notes, principally of the Bank of Montreal. He had given up all hopes of ever seeing the money again when on Thursday last, while hauling fence rails through a barnyard the horse up turned an object with his hoof which somehow immediately caught John’s eye. He stopped and picking it up, was amazed indeed to recognize the pocket book lost so many month before. Opening the book, he found the bills in a compact wad, and very much discoloured on the outside. He did not attempt to loosen the bills out in case that the attempt would mutilate them so that identification would be rendered impossible but will take them to the bank as it is and hopes that the officials may be able to disintegrate it without affecting the value.