Things change

An age old saying said: “the only things sure in this world is death and taxes!” Whether it’s a beautiful flower or yourself; death is something that no one can argue about. Taxes are something that can change faster than many chartered accountants can keep up to date on. After WW1, a “temporary” income tax was introduced to get our country back on their feet after the tremendous costs of war. The word “temporary” seems to have taken on a whole new meaning. All levels of government must have lawyers who stay awake all night thinking of new taxes that our citizens will not notice or object strongly about. When I was a kid some of our relatives bought “Irish sweepstake” tickets with the hope of making it big. None of them did, but it was only a few years before many of our governments brought in their own lottery to . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca