Third Annual Christmas Lunch at McDowell Elementary

Glen Hartle Shawville Dec. 18, 2023 This year marks the third whereby Shawville’s Café 349 has partnered with Dr. S.E. McDowell Elementary School to provide a turkey lunch for students and staff. Different this year was the assistance from the Rotary Club in making the meal possible, as the school has had to prioritize spending due to a series of financial challenges it has been forced to absorb thanks to ongoing cutbacks. With the possibility of the meal in jeopardy, Ruth Hahn, owner of the Café, approached the Rotary Club where representatives were instantly on board asking helpfully, “We’re there – how much do you need?” And, just like that, 12 turkeys were en route to the Café. Complete turkey dinners with juice and a clementine orange were delivered Monday and continue through Wednesday, December 18 – 20, to some 125 students and 39 staff members of the school. The school cafeteria was staffed by Susan, Gloria and Julianne and, together, they set the tone for the holidays to come.

