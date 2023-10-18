This Old House

There’s a building in town that once had a number of apartments in it. My youngest son lived there for a time. Boarded up now, I glance at it whenever I drive by, looking for signs of renovation. I’m sure many years ago, it was quite grand looking. The building still has the semblance of the former look, but without a lot of repairs it will only become more dilapidated. Watching for the change, I’m reminded of what I’ve read in God’s word. He promises to make all things new one day. The world will be perfect as it was in the beginning. And even more amazing, when we go to be with Him, we will be given a new body. That thought is exciting. The years are taking their toll on me too. Praise God! There’s a new day coming.

