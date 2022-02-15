This week in irony

Dear Editor, In the olden days, elections were decided by whomever raised the most money and could buy the most advertising. They would presumably win the most votes and therefore run the government. In the next election, it will be whomever can . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca