This weeks police news: SWAT teams and fires in the Pontiac

Jeremy Morse Bryson April 24, 2022 A single-story home in Bryson went up in flames early Sunday morning. The Bryson, Grand Calumet and Portage du Fort Fire Departments were called to a fire at 444 Hwy 148 at 7:49 a.m. The Campbell’s Bay Litchfield Fire Department were also called to the scene. Fire Chief Shawn Bowie said that the home suffers mostly from smoke damage and that the structure was left mostly intact. The fire departments were able to control the fire after 40 minutes and left the scene at approximately 11:15 a.m. The fire’s cause is still under investigation.

Jeremy Morse Quyon April 23, 2022 A brutal house fire took place on ch Rue Leblond in Quyon last Saturday. Several residents called 911 to report a fire that was spreading from a residential garage. The occupants were able to escape before the fire consumed the residence. No one was injured in the fire. The garage and the home were both destroyed by the fire, with a total of $200,000 lost in damages. Arrangements have been made for the family on behalf of the Red Cross.

Jeremy Morse Bristol April 21, 2022 Last Thursday, the Gatineau Police’s SWAT unit arrested a man after an alleged assault took place at his Bristol residence. The night before, at approximately 10:30 p.m., the Sûreté du Québec were notified of an alleged assault at a home on Chem. Bristol View, following a domestic dispute. The 41-year-old suspect refused to communicate with police. The next morning, the Sûreté du Québec sent the Gatineau Police’s SWAT unit to the property. The suspect was arrested around noon. “I have no idea what’s happened or what they were doing,” said the suspect’s neighbour and co-landlord, Jeff Russell. At approximately 8 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police met the suspect at the Sûreté du Québec station and took him into custody for an unrelated warrant.

