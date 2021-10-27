This year’s flu campaign to roll out on Nov. 1
Zainab Al-Mehdar
Pontiac October 27, 2021
The 2021 flu shot campaign is just a few weeks away from rolling out, and according to the Centre intégré de santé et des services sociaux de l’Outaouais (CISSSO) the vaccination is free and recommended for:
- Kids six months or older
- Pregnant women with a chronic disease
as well as those in their second or
third trimester
- People aged 75 and older, family members living under the same roof and caregivers and health care workers who provide
direct patient care are the recommended group of people who should get the flu vaccine.
- As well as children between the ages of 6 and 23 months and healthy people between the ages of 60 and 74.
