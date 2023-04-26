Thorne to hold By-election

Brett Thoms Thorne April 26, 2023 The Municipality of Thorne is holding a by-election to fill the seat vacated after the passing of Robert Charette in February. Candidates could begin to register their names for the seat on April 21 and have until May 5 to do so, according to Thorne Director General Stacy Lafleur. If more than one candidate put their name up for election, voting will take place on June 4, with an advance polling day on May 28. If only one candidate is nominated by May 5 they will be automatically elected by acclamation. Thorne residents interested in running can visit Thorne’s municipal office at 775 Route 366 in Ladysmith or read the official announcement on Thorne’s website for more information.

