TNO elections to include mail-in ballots

The notice explained that the Nov. 7 election’s voting process will allow for residents of the TNO to vote by mail if they make a request between Oct. 17 and Oct 27.

Last Thursday, the MRC Pontiac issued a notice that voting in TNO elections will be different this year.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca