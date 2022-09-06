Toller announces new pool facility in Fort-Coulonge

Zainab Al-Mehdar

Pontiac Aug. 29, 2022

In an effort to improve the overall health of the Pontiac, Fort Colounge will begin the construction of two pools for the community.

The announcement came at the August 29 MRC Pontiac AGM, where Jane Toller, MRC Pontiac warden, confirmed that construction of the pools will start in the spring of 2023 and hopes to see the building up and running by 2024.

According to Toller, MRC Pontiac has the worst health in the province with short life expectancy, cancer, diabetes and other health issues, and moving forward with this facility she is hoping will allow people to get in shape.

“A pool is something people can access 12 months of the year, it’s for all abilities and disabilities and for all ages.”

Community members can expect a 25-meter-long, four-lane pool and an aqua pool, it will include ramps to make it accessible to everyone as well as saunas and hot tubs. Creating this facility with indoor pools is a first for the Pontiac and will give the population the chance to learn how to swim and get healthier and make the area more attractive, said Toller.

The committee Piscine Pontiac, a not-for-profit, is working towards raising 6.5 million through government grants, investors and fundraising efforts, said Toller. “We’re not going to stand with our hand out for the government. We’re going to take action and be resourceful, and we really believe in the need for this project.” It will also be creating many job opportunities, added Toller.

Toller highlighted that they have conducted surveys, the feasibility study and the environmental assessment and there is nothing left to do but move forward with the project. She is hopeful that the money can be raised and the project can begin even before all the money is raised as the facility will have a membership fee to be accessed, said Toller.

As a person with osteoporosis, her mobility has been greatly reduced but in a pool, she can move freely and that’s what she hopes to provide the community here in the Pontiac.

“We have seniors group of 600 in Pontiac and MRC Pontiac, and they are all just so anxious to get in the pool to do aqua therapy. I predict aqua therapy will have five to seven classes a day, it will be the most popular activity,” said Toller.

The two pools will be built near the arena at 45 rue Proudfoot, in Fort-Coulonge on a two-acre plot. “Our hope, our goal is to break ground before Christmas,” said Toller.

“It is my hope that everybody will get on board and support this wonderful project that will revitalize the quality of life in the Pontiac, and be our first big step towards a healthier Pontiac,” said Toller.