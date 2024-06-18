Touch-a-Truck is coming to town

If there was anything my son was in love with when he was little it was trucks. Big trucks, small trucks, tractors and construction vehicles – anytime he would see them pass by he would get so excited.

We are so lucky to live in a small community like this to know many of the people who drive these vehicles. To our children these operators are everyday heroes. How cool is it that they get to spend every day driving in the trucks that they love so much.

We’ve hosted three Touch-a-Truck events in the past, all of which were so well attended, so we’ve decided to host another one this summer.

On July 13, the Fairgrounds will be filled with vehicles of all shapes and sizes. Your children will get to meet the operators, climb up into the trucks and honk the horns. It’s loud and exciting as they get to see all their favourite vehicles up close and personal.

Even though trucks are the star of the show there are many other fun things to do that day. There will be bouncy castles, face painting and surprise guests. We are so grateful our Lions Club has agreed to host a BBQ for the occasion and our 4H club will be there with cool treats.

We want to thank the many businesses and vehicle operators who have offered to bring their equipment to our big event. We are also grateful to the businesses and organizations that have offered donations to help us fund the extra surprises. We couldn’t do this without the support of the community.

If you or someone you know has a cool vehicle, big or small, farm, construction, or personal, that you would like to bring to our event give us a call or email us at Parentsvoiceshawville@hotmail.com. We still have room for more.

We hope to see you out with your kids on July 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Shawville Fairgrounds for our fourth ever Shawville Touch-a-Truck!