Tractor accident in Bristol

Zainab Al-Mehdar

Pontiac Aug 27, 2022

On Saturday at 10:15 a.m. Sûreté du Québec received a call about a tractor and trailer accident near 16 Chemin Knox, Bristol.

When the paramedics got to the scene, the person driving the tractor was the only one injured. He was immediately rushed to the hospital in Hull, as he suffered injuries to the leg; an open fracture and a severed limb.

The victim, a male in his 30s, was driving a tractor while pushing a trailer down a hill when he accelerated and lost control and drove into a ditch.

Collison investigators from Commission des normes du travail (CNESST) were also called to the scene as it was a work-related accident.

The victim was stable when he left the scene and the accident is being investigated by CNESST, said Stephan Tremblay, the spoksperson for Sûreté du Québec.

For further information, THE EQUITY reached out to CNESST and they confirmed that the worker was from LPI Technical Services Inc. whose services had been loaned to La Paysannerie Inc. As part of the investigation, the CNESST inspector prohibited the use of the tractor and trailer and the employer was asked to repair the equipment used to provide the necessary evidence to demonstrate that it was safe to use, said Allison Ouellet, CNESST Communications Officer.

Ouellet explained in the case where an employee suffers an accident at work he or she must file a claim to receive compensation or claim certain expenses. The worker has six months to submit the claim to the CNESST. Once a claim is filed, the CNESST analyzes its eligibility.

In the case of this workplace accident, the information gathering is not complete, he said.