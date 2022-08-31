Trail Race raises money for Manoir St-Joseph

Brett Thoms Campbell’s Bay August 27, 2022 The 2022 Brauwerk Hoffman Trail Race was held on Saturday morning in Campbell’s Bay on Saturday. The race began and ended at the Brauwerk Hoffman brewery and brought participants on a rough trail spanning several properties in the area. Participants went up and down hills, through a field and bush and across two creeks. The race was broken down into two groups; one group of 14 people who ran the five km long course and another group of 30 who ran the course twice for a total of 10 km. This is the second time the race was held. It raised $1003 for the Les Ami(e)s du Manoir St-Joseph. Paul Shea, one of the organizers of the trail race described . . .

