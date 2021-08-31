Trail-runners come out for beer and fun

Jorge Maria
Campbell’s bay August 28, 2021
Last Saturday, Campbell’s Bay brewery Brauwerk Hoffman held their first trail race.
The race wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work of volunteers, said brewery owner Todd Hoffman. Particularly the work of Dani Boivin and Paul Shea.
