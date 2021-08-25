Trespassers on Mountain Road after accident on Hwy 148 takes down hydro poles

Fire chief Kevin Mansey said the driver had been travelling west on Hwy 148 near Ghost Hill, but lost control. He added that he had been out of the car by the time firefighters arrived at the scene, but was later taken to the Gatineau hospital.

More than 10 firefighters from the Municipality of Pontiac fire department arrived to the scene of a Saturday evening car accident, in which a driver had gone off the road and struck a hydro pole.

