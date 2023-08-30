Tropical Fun at Café Downtown

Madelaine Methot Fort Coulonge August 25, 2023 Café Downtown in Fort Coulonge hosted a Hawaiian-themed party as a part of their summer event series on Friday. The café changed ownership in 2019 and new owners Natasha Lemadeleine and Alex Romain have been working hard to build the café’s reputation as a local hot spot. The Hawaiian-themed party was an opportunity for the café to showcase its innovative spirit and a chance for Fort Coulonge to come together and celebrate the joys of summer in a vibrant and memorable way. The building was covered in classic luau decor, with bright flowers and palm leaves decorating the walls. Guests were encouraged to wear Hawaiian-themed costumes and were entertained by the musical stylings of local DJ, Martin Leguerrier.

