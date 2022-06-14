Turning off the city and turning on the country

A super fruit mostly adapted to grow in colder climates found its way to the Pontiac out of sheer luck and an openness to adventure. Embracing a new opportunity, a few years ago Glen Hartle agreed to photograph a friend’s sister’s wedding. In return rather than getting paid he asked his friend’s parents to set him up as a haskap farmer. “Up until then, I never heard of haskaps in my life,” said Hartle. For those who are unfamiliar with the fruit, it is a sweet but . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca