Two candidates in the race for Pontiac warden

Mike McCrank and Jane Toller throw their hats in the ring
Charles dickson
Vinton & Fort Coulonge Sept. 13, 2021
Current warden Jane Toller and former warden Mike McCrank have announced their plans to run for the position of warden for the MRC Pontiac in the upcoming election.
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca