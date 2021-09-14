Thursday, September 16, 2021
Mike McCrank and Jane Toller have both announced their intention to run for warden in the upcoming November election.
Two candidates in the race for Pontiac warden

 Mike McCrank and Jane Toller throw their hats in the ring

Vinton & Fort Coulonge Sept. 13, 2021 

Current warden Jane Toller and former warden Mike McCrank have announced their plans to run for the position of warden for the MRC Pontiac in the upcoming election.

