Two cars collide in the centre of Shawville

The Shawville-Clarendon Fire Department arrived to the scene of a Tuesday evening collision at the intersection of Main Street and Centre Street in Shawville. Two cars, carrying five people in total, were involved in the accident. Fire Chief Lee Laframboise said no major injuries were reported after the accident.

