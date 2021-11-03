Two weeks considered the optimal time between vaccinations

Jorge Maria
Pontiac Nov. 1, 2021
On Nov. 1, the Department of Health and Social Services released new details on the optimal time between vaccinations which would lead to the best possible outcome in vaccine efficacy.
This recommendation comes after a report from the Quebec Immunization Community outlined new details on the ongoing pandemic.
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca