Updates: Student transportation secured for start of school year

Zainab Al-Mehdar Pontiac Aug 31, 2022 The Western Quebec School board sent out an update on August 26 highlighting that an agreement has been reached between the Quebec government and the Fédération des Transporteurs Scolaires, yet many of the member companies of the Federation have rejected the financial terms of the offer. Negotiations are still underway with the local transportation companies but meanwhile, they have all agreed to provide transportation for students as the Western Quebec School Board continues to negotiate local terms under the provincial funding agreement. Parents can rest easy knowing that their kids will have buses available, and any further updates will be provided through their respective schools.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca