Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Left to right: A 1972 Ford Mustang, a 2005 Ford Mustang convertable, a 1980 Chevy Step-side Pickup, a 1987 Jaguire XJS and a 1982 Chevy Fleetside pickup proudly on display during the cruise show.
Local Events News 

Vintage cars take over the Wing & Things parking lot

Julien St-Jean , , ,

Eva Baldi

Shawville July 22, 2021 

Last Thursday, the Wings & Things parking lot in Shawville hosted a vintage car cruise show. 

The cruise show was organized by Leonard and Cathy Watson because after a year of pandemic regulations they were looking for a reason to get out of the house. 

