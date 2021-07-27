Vintage cars take over the Wing & Things parking lot

Eva Baldi
Shawville July 22, 2021
Last Thursday, the Wings & Things parking lot in Shawville hosted a vintage car cruise show.
The cruise show was organized by Leonard and Cathy Watson because after a year of pandemic regulations they were looking for a reason to get out of the house.
