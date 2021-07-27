Vintage cars take over the Wing & Things parking lot

The cruise show was organized by Leonard and Cathy Watson because after a year of pandemic regulations they were looking for a reason to get out of the house.

Last Thursday, the Wings & Things parking lot in Shawville hosted a vintage car cruise show.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca