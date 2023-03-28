Volleyball tournament fundraiser at ESSC

Pierre Cyr Mansfield March 24, 2023 A volleyball tournament was held at Sieur-de-Coulonge High School in Mansfield last Friday evening. Eight teams competed in the tournament, organized by Danika Newberry and Suzie Labine, to benefit the Fort-Coulonge Fire Department. Newberry is a member of the volunteer firefighting team. The event was sponsored by CHIP FM. The winners were a team of secondary 4 students. Earlier this year, the two organized a volleyball tournament to support the family of Anabelle St-Cyr. The two organizers are planning other tournaments in 2023 to support another cause. The total amount raised was $920.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca