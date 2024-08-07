Voters fooled

Dear Editor,

Yes, Mr. Dickson, that is your bias speaking (Media Bias, THE EQUITY, July 24, 2024).

Kamala is the answer according to you? The same Kamala who bailed out the BLM rioters in 2020 who said “they shouldn’t stop and won’t stop rioting” in the wake of 20 people killed and $2 billion in damages. The same Kamala who oversaw the border and let 10-plus million unvetted and unvaccinated illegals into the country for votes. The same Kamala who hid the Biden dementia and corruption problem? The same Kamala who had 90 per cent of her staff quit because, according to her ex chief of staff, she’s impossible to work for.

Now compare that to Trump who had the ‘remain in Mexico’ policy where you apply to immigrate but stay out of the US until they process you, which is fair to the other legal applicants (that was overturned day one by Biden/Harris). Who hasn’t received money from Ukraine or China and compromised the Presidency. Trump who pushed back on China and put tariffs on them payable to farmers. Trump who doesn’t want boys playing girls sports and changing in their locker rooms, which the Democrats do want. XX you play, XY not today.

Trump is boorish and brash, but for too long voters have been fooled by smooth-talking snake oil salesmen. I can think of at least one in this country . . . if you know what I mean. People are tired of the high-handed arrogance. With Trump you hear what he thinks, good or bad. No filter.

Only a fool listens to politicians anyway. Instead, just watch what they do - you’ll see pretty quickly if they’re competent. My rule is simple, what’s the policy? The rest is just static and spin.

As for Kamala’s party, these are not the same Democrats as JFK and Jimmy Carter or Clinton, but they are offshoots of the most radical progressives from the Obama administration. You call Trump a threat to democracy, yet Harris was installed bypassing their delegates because of the will of the donors, media and elites.

Not very democratic is it?

Career bureaucrats and media types can’t see an issue here and say Trump is the problem? He’s a reaction to the arrogance that permanent Washington and the media have become. The people, as in the voting public, are not willing to hand the country over to condescending globalist elites, regardless of media spin. As someone once wisely said, you can’t fool all the people all the time.

David Burns, Gatineau