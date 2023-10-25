Walking in the Fog

I set out walking early Saturday morning and headed right into the fog. My thoughts? That’s just what this life feels like. I have no clue about why many things I see each day are the way they are, the threat of war, the confusion about right and wrong. It definitely feels like walking in a fog. But, the longer I walked the more the fog lifted and I could see clearly both on my path and in my thinking. What has been true is still true today. God’s word, written down thousands of years ago remains the same. The result of not following what He says is right and true, ends up exactly as He says it will end up. We will reap what we sow. Fortunately though, He also says when we turn away from wrong and call out for help He will be there. Hope in the Lord.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca