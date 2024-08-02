Waltham breathes new life into recreation facilities
The Waltham Recreation Association (RA) has introduced a number of changes over the past few weeks in the municipality’s parks, improving recreation opportunities for community members.
Municipal workers and RA volunteers have been hard at work installing pickleball courts, skateboard ramps, an equipment shed, as well as benches and a picnic table at the town’s Paul Ryan Park.
The money for these updates was obtained last year through a $100,000 revitalization grant from the Quebec government, which the municipality divided up and used for different projects.
Some of the money went toward the construction of a new road sign, and some of it went toward the RA.
Last week, the municipality opened its new . . .
