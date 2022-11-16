Odette Godin, mayor of Waltham and members of the Waltham Fire department at the 50 year celebration dinner at Waltham station. At the back, left to right, Safety Officer Chris Gardener, Captain Jacques Pilon, Mark Gale, Earl McKnight, Ian Pane and Lieutenant Jason Pilon. In the front, Lieutenant Michelle Vanasse, Fire Chief Larry Perry, Charles Ethier, Michel Gauthier, Mayor Odette Godin, Raymond Bechamp and Gisele Chartrand.
Waltham FD celebrates 50 years

Liz Draper

rett Thoms
Waltham November 12, 2022

The municipality of Waltham celebrated the 50th anniversary of their fire department last Saturday night.
The event, which was held at the Waltham Station restaurant included an appreciation dinner held for all Waltham’s firefighters and their families, but also included special awards for the four founding firefighters of the department, Larry Perry, Raymond Bechamp, Charles Ethier and Earl Grieve.
“The fire department was formed June 6, 1972. And as of June 6, 2022, we were 50 years of the fire department, officially,” said Larry Perry, Waltham fire chief. “This is a milestone event in terms of the 50 years, not just for the firefighters, but for everyone in the department at this point. They’re part of the celebration, whether they started a year ago or 50 years ago, they’re members.”
Perry discussed the humble origins of the Waltham FD as a citizens committee with no fire house, truck or . . .

