Waltham: Helen Perry

Joan and Donnie Durocher and Connie Chaput of Watson Lake, Yukon were recent visitors at Gild and Art Heaney’s. Get well wishes, thoughts and prayers are extended to Arthur Heaney who is a patient in the Shawville Community Hospital. We hope that you come home soon. Warm birthday wishes are extended to Stephanie Pilon-Ryan who is celebrating her birthday on Dec. 16. Enjoy your special day Steph. Happy birthday is wished to our granddaughter Mikaela who is celebrating her birthday on Dec. 19. Enjoy your special day Mikaela, lots of love Nana, Poppa, Auntie Rhonda, Uncle Mark, Jacob and Bella. They are predicting snow this coming week. Hopefully, it will so we don’t have a green Christmas.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca