Waltham: Helen Perry

Well, we got our Christmas wish which was to have a white Christmas. As I write my notes this morning, everything is so white and beautiful. It really feels like Christmas. We were saddened to hear of the passing of Jacqueline Vaillancourt (nee Allard) of Chapeau, Que. She was the beloved wife of the late Rémi Vaillancourt. She was a very pleasant lady and she was always ready for a chat when I would meet her. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time. Birthday wishes are extended to our nephew David Perry, Ita Perry and Tina Joliecoeur Pilon who are celebrating their birthdays on Dec. 24. Enjoy your special day and we hope that Santa is good to all of you. Here we are, another Christmas is upon us and New Year’s is fast approaching. From our house to your house, we would like to take this opportunity to wish you a blessed and Merry Christmas filled with love, peace and joy. May 2023 be a prosperous year filled with blessings of health and happiness.

