Waltham – Helen Perry

A happy belated birthday is wished to Laurina Dempsey, who celebrated her birthday on March 7. We hope that you had a lovely day. On Thursday, children were treated to a free poutine from the Chapeau Agricultural Society at the Waltham Station Restaurant. It was a huge success. Cory and Amina Pelletier and Cory’s sister Leslie Pelletier of Edmonton, Alberta recently visited Cory and Lesley’s grandfather Jean Pelletier and family. A local tradition that is played out each spring, here in Waltham and across the Pontiac and the Ottawa Valley is the making of maple syrup. This year, the locals are hoping for a good yield of maple sap. The temperatures are critical around the harvesting of maple sap and this spring the fluctuations above and below the freezing point have been erratic thus far. Maple syrup makers are accustomed to the unpredictable moods of spring and seem unfazed by the weather. In the end, the reward of this golden syrup made from maple trees is all the motivation needed to once again stir the maple syrup makers into action. Best wishes and a good harvest is wished to all who are involved in this great Canadian tradition. Birthday wishes and love are extended to our godson Patrick Pilon of Ottawa, Ont. who celebrated his birthday on March 15. Enjoy your special day Patrick. Happy St. Patrick’s Day everyone.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca