Waltham: Helen Perry

The clergy, fellow priests and the laity of the Pembroke Diocese were saddened to hear of the passing of Reverend, Father Roch Jean Gagnon. He was the beloved son of the late Pierre Gagnon and Germaine Pilon. He had once served in St. Pierre’s Parish in Fort Coulonge. On occasion, he also said mass here at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. A solemn reception took place on March 28 at St. Bernadette Church in Bondfield followed by lying in state and then the mass of Christian burial. His Excellency Bishop Guy Desrochers was the main celebrant. May he rest in peace. Over the past few days, the maple trees have started to yield maple sap. This means that the local maple syrup makers are now in full operation, boiling the sap into the wonderful golden maple syrup that is such a long, local tradition. The yield of sap is very much dependent on daytime and night time temperatures. Because of this, there is no way to accurately predict the duration of the sap yield in a given year. Best of luck to all the maple syrup makes, and we wish you a great harvest this year. Warm birthday wishes are extended to Gerry Perry and Carolyn Pharand who are celebrating their birthdays on April 3. May you both have a wonderful birthday.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca