Warden candidates spar over economy and leadership
Zainab Al-Mehdar
Fort Colounge Oct. 27, 2021
As the MRC’s election day approaches, one person will be named warden for the next four years. Speaking during an Oct. 21 debate, the two candidates running for the MRC Pontiac warden sat down at Club De L’Age D’Or on rue Baume to discuss various issues facing the Pontiac region.
As of the 2017 election, the warden is elected by universal suffrage, rather than chosen by the council of mayors, as done in the past. The MRC Pontiac is the second to do so in the Outaouais region after the MRC Vallée-de-la-Gatineau.
