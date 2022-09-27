Water, water everywhere: One week remains in ‘Waterworks’ print exhibit

CHARLES DICKSON PORTAGE-DU-FORT September 20, 2022 Prints by two Pontiac artists are among a collection of images inspired by the theme of water currently on display at the Stone School Gallery. The collection consists of 22 prints in all, one from each of 22 artists from Nova Scotia and the Ottawa Valley. Valerie Bridgeman of Shawville, one of the local contributors, also had a hand in bringing the show to artPontiac’s gallery in Portage-du-Fort. As Bridgeman explained to THE EQUITY, the connection with . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca