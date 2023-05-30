Wayner receives the key to Norway Bay

Brett Thoms Bristol May 28, 2023 A 75th birthday celebration and fundraiser for Norway Bay ‘sheriff’ Wayne Craig, commonly known as Wayner, was held at the Jack Graham Community Centre in Bristol on Sunday. Known around the community for patrolling Norway Bay on a three wheel scooter, Wayner has been a fixture of the community since the 1960s, according to everyone THE EQUITY spoke to at the event. The fundraiser aimed to raise funds to help buy a new four-wheel scooter for Wayner in order to improve his mobility, along with a winter shelter for it. The event was organized by Tracey Moore with food provided by the Bristol United Church women’s group, along with various contributions from the community.

