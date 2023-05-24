Weightlifting siblings bring home the hardware

Naomie and Xavier Lusignan, from Mansfield-et-Pontefract, are continuing to excite in the world of competitive weightlifting. Naomie took home two gold medals and one silver at the Canadian Senior Weightlifting Championships this past Sunday, with her brother Xavier winning three gold medals. The pair’s success follows Xavier winning gold at the Junior Pan American Weightlifting Championship on May 14.

