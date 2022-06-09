We’ve got your back

Early in May, THE EQUITY heard from four firefighters who allege that a number of shortcomings in the Municipality of Pontiac fire department undermine public safety. Two of the firefighters, who no longer work for the municipality, were willing to speak on the record and did not feel the need for their names to be withheld. The other two, who continue to work as volunteer firefighters with the MoP, were willing to speak with THE EQUITY only on condition of anonymity out of fear of reprisal. It turns out they weren’t wrong. A few weeks ago, a rumour was circulating that . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca