What is so special about Pontiac County?

For those of us whose families have lived in the Pontiac for seven or eight generations, we don’t even ask. For those of us who have traveled a little bit, or taken a vacation in other parts of Quebec, Canada, North America or over to the Old Country, we have had the opportunity to visit some beautiful places and spend time with some great people. How many people who you know said when they returned home, “It was a nice holiday but it’s sure nice to get home.” Many of us have friends who have worked and lived in many nice places in different parts of the . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca