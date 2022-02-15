What really happened?

The second week of February news was mainly about the Olympics, a slow reduction in the COVID virus, Russian troops surrounding the borders of the Ukraine and the so-called Freedom Convoy slowing down trade between Canada and the United States. Although Canada did very well on the world Olympic podium, there is another medal which Canada could have won if Russia had declared a positive COVID test on one of their athletes before that athlete won her medal. Within another couple weeks, our . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca