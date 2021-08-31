What will candidates do to fix the local economy
Jorge Maria & Julien St-Jean
Pontiac Sept. 1, 2021
In the runup to the federal election on Sept. 20, THE EQUITY will be putting questions to the candidates vying for a seat in Pontiac. Readers can send in their questions to editor@theequity.ca to be printed in upcoming editions. Questions should apply to all candidates and be suitable in scope to be responded to in 200-300 words.
First Question: According to the 2020 Panorama des régions du Québec report, the riding’s two rural areas, the Pontiac MRC and La Vallée-de-la-Gatineau MRC, are the second and seventh poorest MRCs in Quebec. What will you do to turn the tide of decades of economic stagnation and depression in these regions? Which specific economic sectors would you address?
