White Buffalo Vintage holds Holiday Open House

The mood was cheerful and the setting very festive at White Buffalo Vintage’s Holiday Open House in Shawville last Friday. The store stayed open later to welcome shoppers as owner Giuliana Albanese unveiled her Christmas displays which included upcycled antiques, unique holiday decor, ornaments and many other items. Upon arriving customers were personally greeted by either Giuliana or her sister, Stephanie Berubé, and were offered a glass of wine to sip while they shopped. They were also informed that those who spent over $50 could enter their names into a draw for a $100 gift card. There were various sales offered throughout the store, and those who took a picture while shopping, uploaded it to social media and tagged White Buffalo Vintage also received 10 per cent off their entire purchase. Giuliana had closed her store for a week and a half prior to the open house in order to prepare for the season, which clearly showed in the way each item was presented; beautifully laid out with each complimenting the next. When asked where she gets her inspiration for her displays, Giuliana smiled and simply replied with “I love to decorate. I have a vision and I make it happen.”

