Why did the chicken cross the road? To get to the St. Paul’s barbeque chicken dinner

Eva Baldi Shawville June 15, 2023 Last Thursday evening, the Anglican Young Women’s Association held its biannual barbeque chicken dinner. The evening had a good turnout with nearly every seat in the St. Paul’s hall filled. At the conclusion of the evening, the church congregation managed to sell around 175 meal tickets for on-site dining, along with an additional 60 meals for takeout. According to Eric Smith who was put in charge of manning the barbeque, they grilled nearly 250 chicken breasts. Jane Hayes, member of the Anglican Young Women’s Association, explained that the event began over a decade ago and because of its success, the group decided to hold it twice a year. “It’s usually very well attended, especially with cottagers and summer vacationers,” Hayes said, “It’s a great time. People really gather and visit and enjoy each other’s company.” According to Hayes, the evening was organized largely by Carolyn Misner, who sadly was not able to attend this year because she was sick. However, everything continued as planned because of her organization prior to the day. Dinner was $18 per plate and all of the money will be given back to the church. The next barbeque dinner at St. Paul’s Church will be August 10.

