WQLC holds AGM at the Little Red Wagon winery
Brett Thoms
Shawille October 22, 2022
The Western Quebec Literacy Council (WQLC) held its annual general meeting (AGM) on Saturday at the Little Red Wagon Winery.
The AGM reviewed the groups activities for the previous year, foreshadowed its coming activities, reviewed last year’s minutes, overviewed its financial situation, appointed board members, gave out awards and thoroughly broke down the activities of the organization.
“The mission of the WQLC is to help English-speaking adults, families and youth improve their . . .
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca