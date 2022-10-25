WQLC holds AGM at the Little Red Wagon winery

Brett Thoms Shawille October 22, 2022 The Western Quebec Literacy Council (WQLC) held its annual general meeting (AGM) on Saturday at the Little Red Wagon Winery. The AGM reviewed the groups activities for the previous year, foreshadowed its coming activities, reviewed last year’s minutes, overviewed its financial situation, appointed board members, gave out awards and thoroughly broke down the activities of the organization. “The mission of the WQLC is to help English-speaking adults, families and youth improve their . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca