Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Ready for her next challenge: Former Executive Director for the Western Quebec Literacy Council Michèle Gagnon has accepted a position with Connexions Resource Centre as their Community Engagement and Outreach Manager based in Shawville.
News 

WQLC says ‘au revoir’ to Executive Director Michèle Gagnon

Liz Draper

Nikki Buechler
Pontiac Nov 17, 2021
With the departure on Friday of Michèle Gagnon, the Western Quebec Literacy Council (WQLC) is looking for a new Executive Director to lead its Campbell’s Bay based effort.
Gagnon was hired almost five years ago to replace the . . .

