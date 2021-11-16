WQLC says ‘au revoir’ to Executive Director Michèle Gagnon

Nikki Buechler Pontiac Nov 17, 2021 With the departure on Friday of Michèle Gagnon, the Western Quebec Literacy Council (WQLC) is looking for a new Executive Director to lead its Campbell’s Bay based effort. Gagnon was hired almost five years ago to replace the . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca