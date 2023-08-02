Writing competition to be held at Shawville Fair

Western Quebec Literacy Council putting up $200 prize

Connor Lalande

Shawville July 30, 2023

Calling all writers – the Western Quebec Literacy Council (WQLC) has announced that it will be sponsoring a writing award at the 2023 Shawville Fair.

“We’re pleased to encourage writing in Western Quebec and to sponsor the ‘Best in Show’ award for writing at the 2023 Shawville Fair,” a WQLC post announcing the award reads.

A volunteer organization with the stated mission of helping “English-speaking adults, families and youth improve their reading, writing, listening, speaking, numeracy and other life skills through programs adapted to the needs of the individual,” the WQLC has a local office in Campbell’s Bay.

Being put on in collaboration with the Shawville Fair and 26 Lettres - a local writing group that encourages community and provides mentorship for writers - the hope is that the award will help encourage an interest in writing within the region and will provide writers with a forum to showcase their talents.

After judging for the fair’s other writing competitions is completed, judges will be asked to submit a ballot containing their choice for the creative writing award. In the case of a unanimous vote, $200 will be awarded to the winner. If the vote is split, so too will the prize money.

“I suggested adding a writing competition to the fair board because I thought it would be a cool place for people who like to write but don’t traditionally share it to begin to show off their efforts,” said 26 Lettres member Tom McCann.

“The WQLC putting up such a generous prize is going to be a game changer. I think more writers are going to step out of the shadows for a chance at the money,” McCann said.

More information on the award, including entry forms and rules, will be posted on the Shawville Fair website over the coming days.