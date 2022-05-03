WWII Veteran celebrates 100th birthday

Jeremy Morse L’Île-du-Grand-Calumet April 29, 2022 Omer ‘Albert’ Spencer is young at heart. Last Friday, Spencer celebrated his 100th birthday with friends and family. Despite his age, Spencer maintains an independent lifestyle at a long-term care facility in his home of Rouyn-Noranda, a small mining town in Quebec’s north-west. “I feel good,” said Spencer. “I don’t feel 100.” Spencer was born on Calumet Island on April 29, 1922. He was the second youngest of eight children. Spencer recalled the community-driven nature of . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca