Year in Review – February 2021

Énergie Davidson project awaits approval The Énergie Davidson project was introduced early in 2021 and was in the hands of provincial authorities. At the time MRC Warden Jane Toller provided an update on the conditions surrounding the potential reopening of the Davidson Sawmill. So far an independent consultant was paid by the province to tour the sawmill last year. It also caught the attention of Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks Pierre Dufour and Minister of Economy and Innovation Pierre Fitzgibbon, Toller said, “I was speaking to someone with MEI yesterday just for an update and I was told in the next few weeks, they’ll see the results and they’ll analyze the results and [Pierre Fitzgibbon] will make his decision,” she explained in a Feb. 28 interview. “So basically I think they want to make sure that this will be profitable.” Since then there hasn’t been any new information on Énergie Davidson. Rail bed use bylaw sparks competing views In December, the MRC council tabled a draft bylaw regarding the use of the old CN rail bed that runs parallel to the Ottawa River from Bristol to Portage du Fort. Since then, public discussion around . . .

